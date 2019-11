Please enable Javascript to watch this video

RYAN TOWNSHIP, Pa. -- An old amusement park in Schuylkill County is experiencing its second life.

An open house Saturday displayed all of the changes at Catalpa Grove and Lakewood Park near Tamaqua.

What used to be a popular amusement park and concert venue is now a wedding venue.

Folks were able to see the transformation for themselves including updates to the grounds and remodeled event spaces in Schuylkill County.