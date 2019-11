Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MOOSIC, Pa. -- A family was forced out of their home after a kitchen fire in Moosic.

It happened just after 7:30 p.m. on First Street in the borough's Moosic Heights neighborhood.

Firefighters say they got the flames under control quickly but there was some structural damage to the mobile home.

The Red Cross was called in to help the people who live here after the fire in Lackawanna County.