Do it for Dougher

SCRANTON, Pa. -- It was quite the turnout for a fundraiser in Scranton for a man battling lung disease.

Hundreds came out to help raise money for Patrick Dougher.

Dougher was diagnosed with an advanced stage lung disease last year.

He's on the transplant list and is awaiting a bi-lateral lung transplant at the University of Pennsylvania.

"The turnout here, Lackawanna, Luzerne County you couldn't have a better place to live. Everyone wants to live somewhere else and thinks its better. This is the best place to live. Look at the community outreach, it is unbelievable," said EJ Dougher, brother.

There was lots of food, drinks, and games at the benefit in Scranton.