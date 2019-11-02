Crossfit for a Cause

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SCRANTON, Pa. -- Athletes in Scranton worked out Saturday to raise money for veterans.

Participants at Steamtown Crossfit took part in the Second Annual 24 Heroes in 24 Hours.

Every hour features a different workout.

All of the proceeds go to Operation Enduring Warrior which is a non-profit that benefits wounded military and law enforcement veterans.

"I think an hour compared to what they gave is nothing. I think its something to remind you of how lucky we are, how privileged we are, how humble it is to be able to do it. And its. Like I said it kind of leaves you speechless," Amanda Khozouri, student.

The workouts will continue until tomorrow morning in Scranton.