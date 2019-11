Please enable Javascript to watch this video

WEST MAHAONY TOWNSHIP, Pa. -- A craft fair in Schuylkill County is all about giving back during the holiday season.

Nearly 40 craft vendors displayed their unique and handmade goods at the Schuylkill technology center near Frackville.

The craft fair benefits WNEP's Feed-a-Friend program.

Admission was free to those who donated a non-perishable food item to the cause in Schuylkill County.