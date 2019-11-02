Beautiful Backyard Landscape Ideas

Your front landscape adds to the look and vibe of your home's curb appeal, but your backyard landscape is all about what you see and want to enjoy everyday. Paul Epsom heads to the back of the house to show us some great landscaping ideas. He shows you what plants and shrubs look good and add interest all year round.
