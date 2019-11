Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HAZLE TOWNSHIP, Pa. -- Runners took to the pavement Saturday morning to raise money for a non-profit in Luzerne County.

The Autumn Autism 5k and Resource Fair was held in Hazle Township.

It's all to benefit Safe, a nonprofit that offers programs to individuals who are on the autism spectrum.

The organization lost its office space last year after a EF-2 tornado hit Wilkes-Barre Township.

Administrators say they have a new space and are back to offering services to families in Luzerne County.