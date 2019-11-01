Wild Weather, Downed Lines, No Power in Lake Winola

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

LAKE WINOLA, Pa -- Trees were toppled, utility lines were down, some roadways were closed and crews out working overnight after storms in Wyoming County.

"That's all I heard. Wind. Rushing, rushing, train or whatever," said Caroline Keeler of Falls Township.

Keeler spent all night at her home with no power.

Power was out for many in the Lake Winola area.

"My house runs solely on electric so everything is down. I don't have any hot water, I don't have, we run on well so my water is little to none right now. Just close the refrigerator door and keep going," said Peggy Frapp of Lake Winola.

Steph's Lake Road Diner was especially busy, though there was no power there either Friday morning.

There was, however, a gas generator and a propane stove for cooking food and making coffee.

"We have propane and that's what counts. We have the ovens and a percolator so fresh perked coffee! Just like camping!" said Stephanie Moreck, owner of Steph's Lake Road Diner.

Some said the damage is not surprising and they have coped with worse.

"They just deal with it. It's called generators," said Clint Wesley of Falls Township.

Crews said they are working as quickly a possible to clean up and repair the damage, but they are urging people to be careful until the job is done.