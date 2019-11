Please enable Javascript to watch this video

PINE GROVE TOWNSHIP, Pa. -- There's an update in the alleged assault of a daycare worker in Schuylkill County.

On Wednesday, a 73-year-old woman reported a man approached her outside Lil Angels Daycare near Pine Grove, demanded money, and then shoved her to the ground.

State police say there is no evidence to support the woman's claims.

The investigation in Schuylkill County is now closed.

