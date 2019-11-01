Some Schools Delaying, Thousands Without Power After Overnight Storms

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

OVERFIELD TOWNSHIP, Pa. -- Some schools are delaying or closing, and thousands are without power after Thursday night's storms.

Crews are out all over northeastern and central Pennsylvania Friday morning are out, busy dealing with plenty of storm damage.

Many homes and businesses without power Friday in the Lake Winola area.

All across northeastern and central Pennsylvania, tens of thousands have no power because of strong winds and heavy rains.

There are reports of downed trees and lines on roadways and properties.

PennDOT crews are out and busy working to clear some roadways as a result.

Those officials are warning drivers Friday morning to be aware of those hazards and water on roadways after streams and creeks flooded.

Do not attempt to drive over any water-covered roadway.

Towanda Creek, in part of Bradford County, is dangerously high Friday morning as a result.

Route 220 also in Ulster Township, Bradford County, closed for hours after a mudslide Thursday night. That roadway has since reopened.

The weather is also affecting schools. Some are closing and delaying. For a complete list, click here.

Links below provide the latest power outage information for your area.