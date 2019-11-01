Scranton, Wilkes-Barre Make List of Top Pizza Towns
SCRANTON / WILKES-BARRE, Pa. — Old Forge may be the self-proclaimed pizza capital of the world, but Scranton and Wilkes-Barre are now getting some national attention for their pizza proliferation.
Apartmentguide.com, a website devoted to helping renters find housing in communities that suit their interests, has released a Top 10 list of the best cities for pizza lovers.
Wilkes-Barre comes in at #10, while Scranton nearly takes the top spot – landing at #2.
According to apartmentguide.com, the criteria for the list is based on “cities in the country with the most pizza spots compared to the total number of dining establishments in specific towns.”
Around 17% of Wilkes-Barre’s total restaurant options are pizza places, while 21% of Scranton’s dining establishments pizza joints.
Check out the full Top 10 list below.
|Rank
|City
|State
|Population
|Total Dining Businesses
|Total Pizza Businesses
|Share of Pizza Businesses
|Pizza Businesses per 100k people
|1
|Worcester
|MA
|185,877
|331
|72
|21.75%
|38.74
|2
|Scranton
|PA
|77,182
|200
|42
|21.00%
|54.42
|3
|Springfield
|MA
|155,032
|218
|43
|19.72%
|27.74
|4
|Elkhart
|IN
|52,367
|162
|30
|18.52%
|57.29
|5
|Charleston
|WV
|47,215
|222
|40
|18.02%
|84.72
|6
|Youngstown
|OH
|64,958
|278
|50
|17.99%
|76.97
|7
|Duluth
|MN
|85,884
|174
|31
|17.82%
|36.10
|8
|Trenton
|NJ
|83,974
|258
|45
|17.44%
|53.59
|9
|Manchester
|NH
|112,525
|230
|40
|17.39%
|35.55
|10
|Wilkes-Barre
|PA
|40,806
|169
|29
|17.16%
|71.07
*Data provided by apartmentguide.com
Apartmentguide.com also generated a list of cities with the most overall pizza restaurants. You can check that list out HERE.