× Scranton, Wilkes-Barre Make List of Top Pizza Towns

SCRANTON / WILKES-BARRE, Pa. — Old Forge may be the self-proclaimed pizza capital of the world, but Scranton and Wilkes-Barre are now getting some national attention for their pizza proliferation.

Apartmentguide.com, a website devoted to helping renters find housing in communities that suit their interests, has released a Top 10 list of the best cities for pizza lovers.

Wilkes-Barre comes in at #10, while Scranton nearly takes the top spot – landing at #2.

According to apartmentguide.com, the criteria for the list is based on “cities in the country with the most pizza spots compared to the total number of dining establishments in specific towns.”

Around 17% of Wilkes-Barre’s total restaurant options are pizza places, while 21% of Scranton’s dining establishments pizza joints.

Check out the full Top 10 list below.

Rank City State Population Total Dining Businesses Total Pizza Businesses Share of Pizza Businesses Pizza Businesses per 100k people 1 Worcester MA 185,877 331 72 21.75% 38.74 2 Scranton PA 77,182 200 42 21.00% 54.42 3 Springfield MA 155,032 218 43 19.72% 27.74 4 Elkhart IN 52,367 162 30 18.52% 57.29 5 Charleston WV 47,215 222 40 18.02% 84.72 6 Youngstown OH 64,958 278 50 17.99% 76.97 7 Duluth MN 85,884 174 31 17.82% 36.10 8 Trenton NJ 83,974 258 45 17.44% 53.59 9 Manchester NH 112,525 230 40 17.39% 35.55 10 Wilkes-Barre PA 40,806 169 29 17.16% 71.07

*Data provided by apartmentguide.com

Apartmentguide.com also generated a list of cities with the most overall pizza restaurants. You can check that list out HERE.