Korean War Veterans Honored for Service

POTTSVILLE, Pa. — A group of veterans in Schuylkill County was honored today for serving our country 50 years ago.

A table containing 30 medals honoring those who served in the Korean Conflict in the 1950s.

Some of those veterans still with us today.

“I couldn’t be prouder,” said William Madrigal, son of a veteran.

Others who have passed on.

“I really wish my father could have been here to see this,” said Mary Jo Grub, Saint Clair.

Sisters Mary Jo Grub and Claire Derk brought their father Sargent George Smith’s photo with them accepting the Ambassador of Peace Medal on their father’s behalf.

“Emotional. Very emotional. When they put the medals around their necks and shook their hands, I teared up,” said Grub.

One veteran in the room served not only in Korea but in Vietnam and in World War II.

Sargent First Class Rafael Madrigal proudly saluting before Senator Pat Toomey put the medal around his neck.

Happening now: @SenToomey honoring veterans of the Korean War with the Ambassador for Peace Medal in Pottsville this morning. @WNEP pic.twitter.com/ax0YHA1jFI — Cassie Semyon (@casssemyon) November 1, 2019

“It was an honor to receive these medals but by the same token, like I said, it was an honor to serve my country,” said Rafael Madrigal, Sargent First Class.

Madrigal’s son William emotional after seeing his father receive his medal.

“Him being in the war I can remember being a little kid and him going away for a year in Korea and not having him home it’s still tough to take,” said William Madrigal.

And while the 93-year-old is already an American hero, he is currently fighting his toughest battle.

An unfortunate consequence of his lifetime of service.

“He’s fighting Agent Orange right now, he has Non-Hodgkin’s lymphoma and it’s a tough battle right now,” said William Madrigal.

Despite the difficult road ahead Sargent Madrigal still humble when it comes to his service was at a loss for words when asked what it means to be a veteran and what called him to service all those years ago.

“I find myself stumped for words it’s just so much. I can’t really break it down,” said Rafel Marigal.