Driver Crashes Into Car, Porch in Scranton

SCRANTON, Pa. — Looking at this image of a small car destroyed, pinned underneath a truck, it seems almost impossible that nobody was hurt.

“Could’ve been a lot worse. It’s a miracle that everybody’s okay,” said Leslie Edwards, neighbor.

The crash happened around 9:30 p.m. Thursday night.

William D’andrea lives in the home on Wheeler Avenue in Scranton and he was inside at the time.

“And all of a sudden I hear this ‘Boom!’ So I’m thinking it’s thunder, from the rain and everything. So I get out and I walk out to the porch here, and I see this,” said William D’Andrea, homeowner.

Leslie Edwards lives right next door.

Her son had just bought this car.

Fortunately, nobody was inside it at the time.

“It’s a miracle. My kids just got done Halloweening and they just went upstairs. So I mean 10 minutes earlier, they could have been in the car,” said Edwards.

“If somebody was in that car there, they would have been dead. They never would have survived,” said D’Andrea.

The car was parked in front of this house when the truck plowed into it, pushing it into the next-door neighbor’s porch.

“If that car wasn’t there he was coming probably right through our home,” said D’Andrea.

Neighbors who witnessed the crash say the driver was going full speed down Wheeler Avenue.

They say the man was taken into police custody and seemed intoxicated.

“I could tell he was out of it. He was out of it, said D’Andrea.

The road was closed off for more than 12 hours.

PP&L crews had to work on stabilizing the pole and the power lines before the cars could be towed.

“It’s just a mess. We have no electricity. Everything’s a mess,” said Edwards.

Wheeler Avenue is back open Friday night.