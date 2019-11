OLD FORGE, Pa. — The DEP has reached an agreement with the owner of a junkyard in Lackawanna County slapped with several violations early this year.

Walter Stocki, Jr., owner of Scrap Enterprises in Old Forge, has agreed to pay a $75,000 penalty and clean up spills, tires and other debris on his property.

Stocki must also withdraw his appeal for a previous penalty issued by the DEP.