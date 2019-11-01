Chase Down Podcast: Looking Back at Nationals Improbable World Series Run, NCAA Pay For Play

Posted 9:40 pm, November 1, 2019

Despite low television ratings, the Nationals – Astros World Series was one of the most exciting series we’ve seen in recent time. It all culminated with an improbable, epic run by the Nationals that goes down in history that’s worth looking back at it. Plus, some thoughts on NCAA athletes being able to profit off their own name, image, likeness and what we have to do a better job off as people in this reactionary, hot take world.

