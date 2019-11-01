Aldi Recalls Frozen Berries Over Hepatitis A Concerns

Wawona Frozen Foods is voluntarily recalling packages of frozen raspberries and frozen berry mixes containing raspberries sold at Aldi Grocery Stores and frozen raspberries sold at Raley’s Family of Fine Stores because they have the potential to be contaminated with Hepatitis A.

The frozen raspberries and frozen berry mixes containing raspberries were packaged under the Aldi and Raley’s private labels.

Wawona Frozen Foods is issuing this voluntary recall out of an abundance of caution due to a positive test result taken as part of a government sampling program.

There have been no illnesses associated with this voluntary and precautionary recall to date.

Information on specific packages involved in the recall can be found below:

Season’s Choice Raspberries (frozen): 12 ounce bags, “best by” date of June, 10, 2021, August 1,2021 and August 23, 2021. “Product of Chile.” UPC Code: 0 41498 12419 9 o Season’s Choice Berry Medley (frozen) containing raspberries: 16 ounce bags, “best by” date of July 17, 2021, July 20, 2021 and July 22, 2021. “Product of USA, Chile.” UPC Code: 0 41498 31344 9 Raley’s:

Raley’s Fresh Frozen Red Raspberries: 12 ounce bags, “best by” date of June 5, 2021 (lot code:20156A04), August 1, 2021 (lot code: 20213A06) “Product of Chile.” UPC Code: 46567 00754

For more information, visit FDA.gov.