WNEP’s Ryan’s Run Hits The Big Apple – Track Our Team

The world’s biggest marathon is just a short drive from our area.

The TCS New York City Marathon is the final task ahead for members of WNEP’s Ryan’s Run 10.

The marathon is the “run portion” of Ryan’s Run. It takes place this Sunday, November 3, 2019.

WNEP’s Ryan’s Run benefits kids and adults with disabilities served by Allied Services.

Newswatch 16’s Ryan Leckey spearheads the charity campaign.

On Friday, Ryan showed our area’s impact on the world’s biggest marathon.

The final total of this year’s fundraising efforts will be announced next Friday, November 8, 2019, on Newswatch 16 This Morning.

HOW TO TRACK YOUR FAVORITE TEAM LECKEY RUNNERS THIS SUNDAY:

You can track your favorite Ryan’s Run participant online. (List of 2019 runners and bib numbers below)

You can also track runners using the 2019 TCS New York City Marathon Mobile App. (You might have the app already from last year)

Just search “TCS NYC Marathon” in the App Store or Google App store for non-iPhone users. Download. Then, hit TRACK RUNNERS. You can track up to 20. Type the runner’s last name. (For example: type LECKEY, and then click the + sign to add the runner. You’ll enter these one at a time.)

Add anyone else’s name from our Ryan’s Run team who you would like to follow during Sunday’s marathon: