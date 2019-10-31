Two Sentenced for Separate Crimes in Wayne County

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HONESDALE, Pa. -- Two men learned their punishments Thursday for separate crimes in Wayne County.

A judge sentenced Jordan Coxson to four to 18 months in jail for assault and other charges stemming from an attack in May at Weis Markets near Honesdale.

Coxson was charged after his mother attacked a woman at the store and he attacked a store worker.

Coxson was credited with time served and is free. He was also ordered to pay restitution to the store in Wayne County.

Alan Boguski of Waymart was also in court and was sentenced to five months to two years in jail for risking a catastrophe after explosives were found at his home.

Investigators found several explosive devices, as well as drugs, at Boguski's home back in July after Boguski was injured after detonating one of the devices.