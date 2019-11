× Route 220 in Bradford County Closed Due to Storm Debris Blocking Roadway

ULSTER, Pa. — A major roadway in Bradford County is closed due to the whipping winds and rains.

Route 220 is closed just South of Covered Bridge Road in Ulster that’s near Towanda.

According to emergency officials, 220 has been closed since about 9 p.m. due to debris on the roadway in this part of Bradford County.

Officials in Bradford County are also reporting high water on the roads in and around Rome.