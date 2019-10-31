Chase Down Podcast: Professional Eater & World-Wide Sensation, Randy Santel

Professional eater, Randy Santel has a massive following that spans the globe. He’s considered to be one of the top competitive eaters in the world, having completed nearly 800 food challenges around the world. How does one devour food professionally and make a living doing food challenges?

We get in to that and much more. Randy was recently in Pottsville, PA completing a food challenge at Wheel Restaurant. That’s where Chase and Randy first met. You can check out that story that aired on Newswatch 16 at 10 & 11 here.

Randy’s YouTube page can be found here.