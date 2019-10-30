Joe is getting ready for Halloween in this week's Wham Cam. He wants to know how the popular gourd pumpkins got its name.
Wham Cam: Pumpkins?
-
Final Night for Annual Pumpkin House at Creekside Gardens
-
Pumpkin Party at Wilkes-Barre YMCA
-
Protecting the Pumpkins
-
Good Year for Pumpkin Patch in Monroe County
-
Wham Cam: Cat Eyes?
-
-
Wham Cam: Green Pool Table?
-
Wham Cam: Hurricane?
-
Wham Cam: Dollar Sign?
-
Wham Cam: Where Does Oxygen Come From?
-
Wham Cam: How Many Time Zones?
-
-
Wham Cam: Mona Lisa?
-
Wham Cam: Number of People at Woodstock?
-
Wham Cam: Bananas?