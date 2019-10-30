× Tunkhannock Sticking to Trick or Treating Traditions

TUNHANNOCK, Pa. — This year, the scariest part of Halloween isn’t the ghouls or goblins, but the threat of heavy rains and winds in the forecast.

The frightening forecast has spooked some communities into rescheduling the holiday.

In Factoryville, the borough posted a poll online the majority voted to change the date of trick or treating to Friday.

“When it was just rain it was no big deal, but when it became rain with thunder and lightning, we worry about the safety. So even though it’s inconvenient for people, it makes sense to move it to Friday,” said Mary Ellen Buckbee, Factoryville borough manager.

In nearby Tunkhannock, the mayor decided to stick to tradition.

“We try to get this thing on because a lot of preparation goes into this, among them would be the fact they we have a road closure permit that we have to get from PennDOT,” said Mayor Stacy Hubert.

Parents of trick or treating tikes support the decision.

“Yeah, why would you change it? Are you gonna change Christmas because it snows? No, keep it the way it is,” said Barb Landon of Tunkhannock.

“We’re gonna stick with the plan, and muddle through,” said Keith Hicks of Tunkhannock.

“Yup, you gotta plan. Halloween is October in Pennsylvania you can get any kind of weather,” said David Swanson.

Most of the parents we spoke to say that trick or treating is about the kids and the kids we talked to seem to agree that an umbrella is a perfect accessory to add to any costume.

“They’re just in it for the candy so I don’t think it matters to much to them. If they get wet, they get wet,” said Courtney Young.

“They don’t have a problem with it, but I do,” Melissa Hall said.

The consensus among Tunkhannock trick or treaters? Rain or shine.