Tons of Goodies at Trail of Treats in Luzerne County

PLAINS TOWNSHIP, Pa. — There was no shortage of candy at Mohegan Sun Pocono near Wilkes-Barre where WNEP’s Trail of Treats was held.

On Wednesday more than 1,000 children and their parents went from room to room collecting candy and doing crafts.

The event provides a safe place for children and young adults with special needs to have Halloween fun in Luzerne County.