Teens Facing Felony Charges After Planning to Kill Someone in Wayne County

HAWLEY, Pa. — Two teenagers have been charged as adults in Wayne County for a plan to kill someone.

The District Attorney says the 16-year-olds from Hawley were heard on school bus security video discussing plans to kill a man using a computer cable.

One got off the bus with a ski mask on, the other had his hood pulled over his head.

They walked to the intended victim’s house but were scared away by a neighbor.

Due to the seriousness of the crime, the teens are facing felony charges in Wayne County.