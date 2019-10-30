× Staying Safe During Rainy Halloween in the Poconos

EAST STROUDSBURG, Pa. — Frazetta’s in East Stroudsburg was busy with people grabbing last-minute Halloween costumes.

“Just trying to find some costumes for tomorrow night for the trick-or-treaters,” said Jessica Kemmerer, Easton.

As if Halloween weren’t spooky enough, the forecast is also freaking people out.

That’s because it’s expected to rain all day and into the night.

“Oh, it sucks that the kids aren’t going to have a good Halloween. It’s going to rain on them. I don’t think many kids will go out this year I don’t think,” said Sabrina Diaz, Tobyhanna.

Because of the expected rain, there are some communities here that are changing trick-or-treating hours to Friday.

Stroud, Pocono and Hamilton Townships in Monroe County are just some of the communities changing trick-or-treating hours.

For those who plan to brave the elements, there are some safety tips police want you to consider.

“Anytime you have bad weather as such, wear reflective vests, flashlights, just be defensive. Watch out for vehicles that might not see you. There are going to be kids everywhere so just keep an eye on them and be safe,” said Officer Joseph Apgar, Pocono Mountain Regional Police.

Jessica Kemmerer from Easton says the rain doesn’t bother her.

She hopes the weather doesn’t scare off too many ghouls and goblins.

“They can just put a little poncho over their costume. I think they should still come. I mean how else are they going to get their candy,” said Kemmerer.

Just to be safe, you should check with your township or borough before heading out on Halloween. Just in case trick-or-treating hours have been changed.