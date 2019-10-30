New Wellness Center in Wyoming County

Posted 2:01 pm, October 30, 2019, by

TUNKHANNOCK, Pa. — A new fitness center in Tunkhannock looks like a typical gym, with stationary bikes and weights, but what’s offered at Rivertop Wellness is anything but typical.

“That they just wanted to be in a more private setting, they needed more assistance, they didn’t know how to use all the big fancy machines at a gym, so I really wanted to make something that was an environment that was comfortable for them,” said Kelly Fry, owner of Rivertop Wellness.

Rivertop Wellness officially opened its doors earlier this month. It’s a fitness center that offers classes like cycling and yoga, but there are also motivational speakers, nutritionists and so much more.

“It’s kind of one-stop shopping. I can get my fitness in, there’s really nice classes in the evenings on Thursdays,” said Maryann Abbott.

“You don’t have to go other places, healthy eating, beautiful walk outside along the river, it’s a great place,” said Teri Yurksis of Springville.

The place is actually a dream come true for this Tunkhannock native. Kelly Fry was an athlete in school and has spent decades teaching fitness classes in gyms.

“Probably half my life I’ve wanted to do something like this, have my own fitness center,” said Fry.

This place actually used to be a gym before it was Rivertop Wellness. Kelly Fry worked at that gym when she was in high school in the 90s.

“It’s kind of awesome to be back here, full circle, now it’s my own place.”

And now that it is her own place, Kelly makes her own rules. She says Rivertop Wellness basically has a little something for anyone looking to get healthy and be happy.

“And that’s why I think it’s important that when you’re trying to find wellness, that you find what you like to do and what helps you feel better from the inside out,” said Fry.

Talkback 16 Online Discussion:

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.