× New Charges Against Groom Accused of Sexually Assaulting Bridesmaid

SMITHFIELD TOWNSHIP, Pa. — A groom accused of sexually assaulting a bridesmaid before his nuptials was in court again on Wednesday.

Daniel Carney is accused of forcing himself on his wife’s bridesmaid at a resort near Stroudsburg earlier this year.

In court on Wednesday, an indecent assault charge was dropped but Carney is facing three additional charges including attempted rape, attempted sexual assault and aggravated indecent assault.

According to court papers, the alleged victim was drunk, and surveillance video shows Carney pulling her into a men’s locker room at the resort.

The bride, who is now Carney’s wife, walked in during the assault at the resort in Monroe County.