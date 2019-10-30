New Charges Against Groom Accused of Sexually Assaulting Bridesmaid

Posted 5:39 pm, October 30, 2019, by , Updated at 05:41PM, October 30, 2019

SMITHFIELD TOWNSHIP, Pa. — A groom accused of sexually assaulting a bridesmaid before his nuptials was in court again on Wednesday.

Daniel Carney is accused of forcing himself on his wife’s bridesmaid at a resort near Stroudsburg earlier this year.

In court on Wednesday, an indecent assault charge was dropped but Carney is facing three additional charges including attempted rape, attempted sexual assault and aggravated indecent assault.

According to court papers, the alleged victim was drunk, and surveillance video shows Carney pulling her into a men’s locker room at the resort.

The bride, who is now Carney’s wife, walked in during the assault at the resort in Monroe County.

Talkback 16 Online Discussion:

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

1 Comment

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.