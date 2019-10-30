× Marcy’s Law: Fighting for Rights of Crime Victims

Marsy’s Law demands crime victims receive information about their rights while their case moves through the court system.

It’s named for a woman from California who was stalked and killed by her ex-boyfriend in 1983.

The bill was passed by the state house and senate earlier this year and Tuesday was supposed to be the day voters got their say.

However, when you vote on Tuesday your vote on Marsy’s Law will not count.

A judge ruled today, while Marsy’s Law will still appear on ballots, votes will not be tallied or certified.

A lawsuit filed by the American Civil Liberties Union against Marsy’s Law must make its way through the courts first.

The ACLU argues, each change proposed must be considered a separate constitutional amendment.

Right now, Pennsylvania is one of only nine states that does not provide constitutional protections to the rights of crime victims.

It’s about time Pennsylvania has the opportunity to enshrine those rights in our state constitution.