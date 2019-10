× Man Pleads Guilty to Receiving Child Porn

SUGARLOAF TOWNSHIP, Pa. — A man from Sugarloaf Township pleaded guilty on Monday to receiving child porn.

Officials say during an investigation part of “Project Safe Childhood,” they discovered William Barratt was using his cell phone and computer to receive child porn.

A judge ordered a presentencing investigation and Barratt is scheduled to be sentenced in January in Luzerne County.