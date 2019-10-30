× Man Facing Burglary Charges After Monroe County Break-in

STROUDSBURG, Pa. — A man from Stroudsburg is facing burglary charges after trying to break into a sporting goods store in Monroe County.

Corey Zukowski, 28, is charged with burglary, theft and other charges after police say he used a trash can lid to break into Dunkleberger’s Sports Outfitters late Tuesday night.

Zukowski allegedly tried to take guns and ammunition but police arrived and arrested him before he could get away with the merchandise.