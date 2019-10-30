Lackawanna County Receives Grant Money to Combat Opioid Epidemic

Posted 4:33 pm, October 30, 2019, by

LACKAWANNA COUNTY, Pa. — Lackawanna County has received a $900,000 grant from the United States Department of Justice to help combat the opioid epidemic.

The District Attorney says they’ll use the money to collect data on all the past opioid overdose deaths in the county, how people became addicted, how they got the drugs and how they died.

To do that four new employees will be hired including a detective, a prosecutor and people with mental health or statistics backgrounds.

“We can focus on trends, blame a bad batch of fentanyl, blame doctors for overprescribing, but the truth is, we really do not know the cause of opioid deaths and there have not been studies in Lackawanna County performed in order to determine what our problem is here locally,” said D.A. Mark Powell.

The new overdose death review team will start compiling that data next year and use it to come up with a solution to the opioid epidemic.

Talkback 16 Online Discussion:

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

1 Comment

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.