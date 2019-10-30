× Halloween Celebrations Rescheduled Due to Rain

POTTSVILLE, Pa. — Spooky season is in full swing here in downtown Pottsville! Thousands of people are donning their best Halloween costumes for tonight’s Safe Trick or Treat.

Stores all along North Centre Street from Lauren Boulevard down to Mahantongo Street are handing out candy to all these cute little kids in their costumes.

Typically, this Pottsville Halloween favorite is celebrated on actual all hallow’s eve, but this year organizers decided to move the festivities to tonight to avoid an expected downpour.

The Safe Trick or Treat began here about an hour ago, but we have already seen some crazy creative costumes!

Abby Heiser of St. Clair wanted to be something unique, so she decided to be a claw machine. Others were dressed up as magicians and assistant magicians.

Safe trick or treat here in Pottsville continues until 8 o’clock Wednesday night.