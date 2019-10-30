Halloween Celebrations Rescheduled Due to Rain

Posted 6:18 pm, October 30, 2019, by

POTTSVILLE, Pa. — Spooky season is in full swing here in downtown Pottsville! Thousands of people are donning their best Halloween costumes for tonight’s Safe Trick or Treat.

Stores all along North Centre Street from Lauren Boulevard down to Mahantongo Street are handing out candy to all these cute little kids in their costumes.

Typically, this Pottsville Halloween favorite is celebrated on actual all hallow’s eve, but this year organizers decided to move the festivities to tonight to avoid an expected downpour.

The Safe Trick or Treat began here about an hour ago, but we have already seen some crazy creative costumes!

Abby Heiser of St. Clair wanted to be something unique, so she decided to be a claw machine. Others were dressed up as magicians and assistant magicians.

Safe trick or treat here in Pottsville continues until 8 o’clock Wednesday night.

Talkback 16 Online Discussion:

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.