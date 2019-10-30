× Frightful Forecast Changes Halloween Plans

HAZLETON, Pa. — A frightful forecast for Halloween has some places around here making a switch that could affect your trick or treaters.

Hazleton mayor’s shared on Facebook the city will observe Halloween on Friday, Nov. 1, rather than Thursday night due to the forecast.

They’re not the only ones.

This is the first time in six years rain is in the forecast for Halloween which could make for a soggy celebration across our area.

Many communities in northeastern and central Pennsylvania have announced they too will be moving up their observance of Halloween including Pottsville, Laceyville, Butler Township, the Luzerne County Fair Grounds, and Towanda. They all begin at 6 p.m.

On Wednesday night, Mahanoy City and Shenandoah will also be trick or treating.

Other communities have pushed their celebrations back to Friday and even Saturday do to the heavy rains expected.

Please call your local municipal building to find out if your community has rescheduled trick or treating.

Here’s a list of some Halloween celebration times and dates in our area: