Dive Teams to Continue Search for Man Struggling in Susquehanna River

WAYNE TOWNSHIP, Pa. — Dive teams are expected to resume their search tomorrow in Clinton County for a man seen struggling in the Susquehanna River.

Rescuers spent hours searching the river near the Wayne Township boat launch outside Avis.

State police say someone saw a man in the water yelling for help.

Water crews and even a helicopter helped search.

Troopers say personal items were found in the area where the man was last seen, but no body has been recovered.