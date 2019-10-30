Dive Teams to Continue Search for Man Struggling in Susquehanna River

Posted 9:10 pm, October 30, 2019, by

WAYNE TOWNSHIP, Pa. — Dive teams are expected to resume their search tomorrow in Clinton County for a man seen struggling in the Susquehanna River.

Rescuers spent hours searching the river near the Wayne Township boat launch outside Avis.

State police say someone saw a man in the water yelling for help.

Water crews and even a helicopter helped search.

Troopers say personal items were found in the area where the man was last seen, but no body has been recovered.

Talkback 16 Online Discussion:

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.