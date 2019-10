× Daycare Worker Allegedly Assaulted in Schuylkill County

PINE GROVE TOWNSHIP, Pa. — An assault outside of a daycare in Schuylkill County is under investigation.

According to the owner of Lil Angels Daycare Center, an employee was attacked in the parking lot early Wednesday morning.

The owner tells Newswatch 16 no children were hurt but the employee had a cut and bruise on her face.

The daycare is open but is on lockdown after the alleged assault in Schuylkill County.