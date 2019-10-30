Construction Zone Speed Program Goes State Wide Next Week

A pilot program aimed at getting drivers to slow down in construction zones starts next week across Pennsylvania.

Cameras and speed detection devices will be placed at various construction sites throughout the state.

Drivers will receive a warning letter for the first violation, a $75 dollar fine for the second and $150 fine for the third violation.

PennDOT says 43% of work zone crashes last year ended in fatalities or injuries.

Enforcement is expected to begin early next year.

If the pilot program is successful, PennDOT plans to make the automated enforcement permanent.

