Communities Reschedule Halloween Due to Threat of Bad Weather – Here’s the List of Changes
A frightful forecast for Halloween has some places around here making a switch that could affect your trick or treaters.
Many communities have postponed their festivities due to the soggy forecast.
Here’s a list of some Halloween celebration times and dates in our area:
- Wednesday, October 30
Butler Township, Schuylkill County – 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.
Frackville, Schuylkill County – 5 p.m. to 8 p.m.
Laceyville, Wyoming County – 6:30 p.m. to 8 p.m.
Luzerne County Fairgrounds – 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.
Mahanoy City, Schuylkill County – 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.
Pottsville, Schuylkill County – 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.
Shenandoah, Schuylkill County – 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.
Towanda, Bradford County – 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.
Girardville, Schuylkill County – 5 p.m. to 8 p.m.
- Friday, November 1
Bloomsburg, Columbia County – 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.
Catawissa, Columbia County – 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.
Downtown Carbondale, Lackawanna County – 3:30 p.m. to 6 p.m.
Hazleton, Luzerne County – 5 p.m. to 8 p.m.
Stroud Township, Monroe County – 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.
Forest City, Susquehanna County – 5 p.m. to 8 p.m.
Pocono Township, Monroe County 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.
- Saturday, November 2
Danville, Montour County – 6 p.m. to 9 p.m.
Sunbury, Northumberland County – 6 p.m. to 9 p.m.
Tamaqua, Schuylkill County – 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.
Williamsport, Lycoming County – 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.
Hepburn Township, Lycoming County – 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.