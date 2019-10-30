Communities Reschedule Halloween Due to Threat of Bad Weather – Here’s the List of Changes

Posted 1:02 pm, October 30, 2019, by , Updated at 01:01PM, October 30, 2019

A frightful forecast for Halloween has some places around here making a switch that could affect your trick or treaters.

Many communities have postponed their festivities due to the soggy forecast.

Here’s a list of some Halloween celebration times and dates in our area:

  • Wednesday, October 30
    Butler Township, Schuylkill County – 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.
    Frackville, Schuylkill County – 5 p.m. to 8 p.m.
    Laceyville, Wyoming County – 6:30 p.m. to 8 p.m.
    Luzerne County Fairgrounds – 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.
    Mahanoy City, Schuylkill County  – 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.
    Pottsville, Schuylkill County – 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.
    Shenandoah, Schuylkill County –  6 p.m. to 8 p.m.
    Towanda, Bradford County – 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.
    Girardville, Schuylkill County – 5 p.m. to 8 p.m.
  • Friday, November 1
    Bloomsburg, Columbia County – 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.
    Catawissa, Columbia County – 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.
    Downtown Carbondale, Lackawanna County – 3:30 p.m. to 6 p.m.
    Hazleton, Luzerne County – 5 p.m. to 8 p.m.
    Stroud Township, Monroe County – 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.
    Forest City, Susquehanna County – 5 p.m. to 8 p.m.
    Pocono Township, Monroe County 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.
  • Saturday, November 2
    Danville, Montour County – 6 p.m. to 9 p.m.
    Sunbury, Northumberland County – 6 p.m. to 9 p.m.
    Tamaqua, Schuylkill County – 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.
    Williamsport, Lycoming County – 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.
    Hepburn Township, Lycoming County – 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Talkback 16 Online Discussion:

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.