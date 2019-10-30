At Least 3 Dead, 9 Injured After Shooting at California Home

Posted 7:47 am, October 30, 2019, by , Updated at 07:46AM, October 30, 2019

LONG BEACH, C.A. — Multiple people were shot at a home in Long Beach, California, on Tuesday, officials said. A suspect has not yet been identified.

The Long Beach Fire Department responded to a shooting at 10:44 p.m. (local time), the department said on Twitter. The incident took place during a party at the home, where some attendees were in costume, Long Beach Police spokeswoman Karen Owens told CNN.

Three people were confirmed dead, and nine were taken to area hospitals, officials said. All of the victims were adults, and the injuries range from life-threatening to non-life-threatening, Owens said.

The suspect fled the scene, and there is no description at this time, Owens said. Homicide detectives are still on site.

Footage from CNN affiliate KABC shows paramedics treating at least seven people in a yard next to a nail salon.

It is possible there could be other victims who went to seek medical treatment on their own, Owens said.

Talkback 16 Online Discussion:

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.