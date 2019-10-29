Woman Upset Over Mausoleum Conditions in East Stroudsburg

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

EAST STROUDSBURG, Pa. -- A woman from Monroe County is upset over the conditions inside a mausoleum where her father is laid to rest.

Cell phone video taken by Vincenza Russotto from East Stroudsburg shows a mausoleum at Prospect Cemetery in East Stroudsburg where her father is laid to rest.

Vincenza and her 89-year-old mother are upset with the conditions inside.

"It started out with the roof leaking back in May, well it was probably well before that, but that is when we really noticed the water coming down. That got resolved probably in June. There are interior problems going on. Smelly carpet from the water, the walls from the leaking, open walls now. It's just a lot of things that need to be cleaned up. It's not presentable," said Vincenza Russotto, East Stroudsburg.

Vincenza tells Newswatch 16, management told her the problems would be fixed weeks ago.

This past weekend, she saw nothing has been done.

"I was mad. I was mad. I was mad for my mom, I was mad for my dad. They worked hard, they worked hard, and they deserve better than that," said Russotto.

Vincenza doesn't know if she's the only one who feels this way, but if she's not, she hopes other people say something, too.

"I don't think it has to look like the Vatican right now, but they can clean it up. They can make it more presentable for families," said Russotto.

Prospect Cemetery is privately owned and private property.

Newswatch 16 spoke with someone from the cemetery off camera, who says they have been working to get the problems fixed.