× WNEP’s Trail of Treats in Union County

KELLY TOWNSHIP, Pa. — WNEP-TV is getting into the Halloween spirit with our annual Trail of Treats. The events provide a safe place for children with special needs to Trick or Treat.

There were superheroes, athletes, and zombies making their way through the Best Western Plus at Country Cupboard near Lewisburg. Trail of Treats is more than just trick or treating in a safe environment. It’s a place for special needs kids and adults to socialize, enjoy storytime, and of course, dress in their Halloween best.

Around 100 volunteers from more than 100 organizations make this day possible.

“We just wanted to help out and give out candy to everybody and put some smiles on people’s faces today,” said Lily McBride of Lewisburg Magic Makers.

Country Cupboard baked 500 cakes for the children to decorate.

“We let them sprinkle it any way they want. Some do it just a little bit and some mound it all the way up on the cake. each one is different,” said Missy Swartz.

More than 500 children, teenagers, and adults enjoyed the Trail of Treats. Their teachers even got in on the fun. One crew from Mifflinburg area Elementary School dressed up as the WNEP team and the teacher dressed as our Julie Sidoni. Others were prepared with audio, hair and makeup, camera and lighting.

The WNEP Trail of Treats continues Wednesday at the Conference Center at Mohegan Sun Pocono in Luzerne County.