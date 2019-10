Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Congress overrode a presidential veto 100 years ago today and passed an act that changed American Life. The Volstead Act gave lawmakers the power to enforce the 18th Amendment and prohibit alcohol sales and consumption. Prohibition lasted about 14 years.

We thought this would be the perfect day to head Back Down The Pennsylvania Road with Mike Stevens and show you this story from 1994 when Mike met a man whose beer steins were works of art.