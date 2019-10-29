× PennDOT Answers Your Questions

It’s an interactive segment Newswatch 16 has previewed both on-air and online.

On Tuesday, Newswatch 16’s Ryan Leckey lead a Q&A event on Newswatch 16 This Morning.

The “Ask PennDOT” event involved spokespeople within the organization.

The Q&A provided people a chance to either submit their questions ahead of time via email on social media or just to show up in person to ask officials about projects for themselves.

The morning show event took place at “The Eatery By Jessica” in Jessup.

People were encouraged to ask PennDOT about anything from ongoing roadwork projects to other concerns about how tax dollars are spent in our area.