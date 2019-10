× Paving Project Underway

LACKAWANNA COUNTY, Pa. — A paving project delayed for years is finally underway in Lackawanna County.

Crews started paving Main Street in Moosic today.

The work has been on hold for three years while crews replaced gas lines, put in handicap-accessible ramps and other prep work.

PennDOT says once the work on Main Street wraps up, crews will start paving Spring Street.

The work is expected to be finished by the end of November in Lackawanna County.