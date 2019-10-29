New Study Shows Most People Show up to Work Sick

October 29, 2019

It's that time of year: cough, cold and flu season and a new survey revealed some disturbing findings about sick people.

For years, doctors have told us if you’re sick, stay home, or check-in with your doctor, even a hospital.

However, a new survey finds more and more people aren’t doing that.

In fact, they’re heading to work.

Research from a global staffing company, Accountemps, shows that 90 percent of professionals have gone to the office with a cold or the flu.

In fact, a third of those asked say they always go into work when they are sick.

The reasons range from not wanting to use sick time to having too much work to do.

It turns out people who are 25 to 40 are those who routinely go to work sick.

Again, healthcare professionals say if you’re sick, stay home. It helps your recovery and keeps your co-workers from catching what you have.

