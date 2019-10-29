× National Honor for Loyalsock Township High School Musician

LOYALSOCK TOWNSHIP, Pa. — A high school student in Lycoming County is set to receive a big award.

Gabriel Severn can be found practicing his bass-playing skills in Loyalsock Township High School’s music room almost every day.

In January, his skills will be honored at the Jazz Education Network Conference in New Orleans. Severn will be winning two awards for his contribution to the jazz industry.

“I think it’s going to be an exciting experience. I have never been to New Orleans, so I am excited for that, but yeah, it’s nice to be recognized for my hard work,” Gabriel said.

“Gabe is an incredible young man, and not only in terms of his bass playing but just in terms of the human that he is. It is a national award,” said band director Ryan Bulgarelli.

Every year, one high school student is honored with the Dr. Lou Fischer Award. The award comes with $1,000 worth of scholarship money and a trip to summer music camp.

When Gabriel goes down to New Orleans, he won’t just be receiving an award, the U.S. Navy Commodores will be performing his original composition, “Song for Fina.”

“It’s pretty special,” Gabriel said. “I never knew it would go this far. Like when I wrote it, it was just a song I wrote in my room when I was 11 years old, just with a looping pedal and started playing chords and it’s amazing.”

“To get to have one of his original compositions to be performed by the Navy Commodores is remarkable, just like, something our kids can’t even fathom, that’s how cool it is,” Bulgarelli said.

Gabriel told Newswatch 16 that the response from his classmates and teachers has been amazing and he can’t wait to represent his school in front of the jazz community.