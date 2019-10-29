× Man Charged with Rape on East Stroudsburg Campus

EAST STROUDSBURG, Pa. — A man from southern Pennsylvania has been accused of rape on the campus of East Stroudsburg University.

Brandon Sheffield, 19, of Oxford, Pennsylvania has been charged with rape and indecent assault for the incident earlier this month.

Police said Sheffield assaulted the victim in a campus residence after an off-campus party on the weekend of October 12.

Sheffield told troopers that he believed the acts were consensual.