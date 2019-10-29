× Getting a Helping Hand in Time for the Holidays

KINGSTON, Pa. — Getting a helping hand just in time for the holidays.

That was a goal for the families here at the Dorranceton United Methodist Church in Kingston this evening as they signed up for the “Toys for Teens” program.

Started three years ago by organizer Misty Simon, volunteers collect toys structured to teenagers, so they have presents for Christmas.

Simon of Kingston and her son, Josh, were badly hurt in a crash along Wyoming Avenue back in 2015

While Josh was recovering, Simon learned most groups don’t help provide Christmas presents for kids older than age 12.

She began “Toys for Teens” to collect gifts geared toward teenagers.

They expect around 500 families to take part, based turnout on previous years.

“Other organizations stop at 12 years of age, we`re the only organization that provides Christmas magic, as we like to call it, for teenagers, starts at 13 goes all the way up to 18, as long as they`re in school,” said Simon.

For more information on the program or to sign up, click here or visit the “Toys for Teens” Facebook page.