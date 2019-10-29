Florida Man Brought Loaded Gun to W-B/Scr International Airport

Posted 9:46 am, October 29, 2019, by , Updated at 09:45AM, October 29, 2019

WILKES-BARRE /SCRANTON INTERNATIONAL AIRPORT -- A loaded handgun was found inside a carry-on bag at the Wilkes-Barre Scranton International Airport on Monday.

A TSA officer spotted the gun in an x-ray machine during a checkpoint.

Avoca police responded, confiscated the gun, and questioned the man from Florida.

According to the TSA, airport operations were not affected.

This is the fourth time this year a gun was found at a security checkpoint at the airport near Avoca.

4 comments

