Florida Man Brought Loaded Gun to W-B/Scr International Airport

WILKES-BARRE /SCRANTON INTERNATIONAL AIRPORT -- A loaded handgun was found inside a carry-on bag at the Wilkes-Barre Scranton International Airport on Monday.
A TSA officer spotted the gun in an x-ray machine during a checkpoint.
Avoca police responded, confiscated the gun, and questioned the man from Florida.
According to the TSA, airport operations were not affected.
This is the fourth time this year a gun was found at a security checkpoint at the airport near Avoca.
41.337768 -75.723781
4 comments
Bob Stevens
As per usual the pro2a (you know, following the constitution) comment has been censored.
VegasTopDogs (@VegasTopDogs)
Maybe a seed testing our airport.
Fluffle Puffle
In Today’s Episode of Florida Man:
darkhorse6669
No problem here, nope.