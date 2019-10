× Fire Damages Business in Ashley

ASHLEY, Pa. — A fire damaged a catering and banquet business in Luzerne County.

The fire started at Bentley’s on Route 309 just before 6 a.m. on Tuesday.

One lane of Route 309 is closed near the Interstate 81 on-ramp.

The fire is out.

It’s unclear what started the fire or if there’s much damage.

A fire marshal will look for a cause.