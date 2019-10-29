Attempted Homicide Charges for Assault on 18-Month-Old Child in Scranton

Posted 10:41 am, October 29, 2019, by

SCRANTON, Pa. — An 18-month-old child is in critical condition after an assault by his mother’s boyfriend, according to police.

Christopher Mele, 32, of Scranton is charged with criminal attempted homicide, strangulation, aggravated assault, and related charges after allegedly assaulting the child on Monday in a home on North Bromley Avenue in Scranton.

Mele, the boyfriend of the boy’s mother, admitted choking and hitting the child while she was in the shower.

The child was unconscious and unresponsive when emergency crews arrived.

Mele admitted to previously assaulting the boy and headbutting him.

He is locked up in Lackawanna County.

Talkback 16 Online Discussion:

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

6 comments

  • chaz918

    ONCE AGAIN, we hear the same old story about the boyfriend beating the girlfriend’s child. These guys have no emotional attachment to the child. They view them as competition for the girlfriend’s attention. When will these girls ever wake up?

    Reply Report comment
    • Anthony Anthony

      They’re not gonna wake up because they’re desperate single mothers. Looking for support and help with her kids. It’s not about attention. At least not as simply as you put it… A man isn’t going to support and care for someone else’s kids. No mammal in existence does that. It’s not natural. They kill them off to start anew. Physical, mental, emotional abuse, whatever works… The solution is to teach people to pick better partners and be better partners. Pick your partner as if you’re picking the parent to your future child. Is this person going to be able to provide what a healthy family needs? Also analyze the trauma of your upbringing before getting into a relationship. Learn about passed failed relationships and what caused them to fail. etc etc.

      Reply Report comment
Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.