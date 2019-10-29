Attempted Homicide Charges for Assault on 18-Month-Old Child in Scranton
SCRANTON, Pa. — An 18-month-old child is in critical condition after an assault by his mother’s boyfriend, according to police.
Christopher Mele, 32, of Scranton is charged with criminal attempted homicide, strangulation, aggravated assault, and related charges after allegedly assaulting the child on Monday in a home on North Bromley Avenue in Scranton.
Mele, the boyfriend of the boy’s mother, admitted choking and hitting the child while she was in the shower.
The child was unconscious and unresponsive when emergency crews arrived.
Mele admitted to previously assaulting the boy and headbutting him.
He is locked up in Lackawanna County.
6 comments
lickerblisters
Another Mother of the Year with low self-esteem that chooses the bottom of the barrel instead of simply staying single. Nice job Mom! 👏
yabbadabbadude
He looks like a meth head with an IQ of 85….maybe.
wnepee
Let’s cut to the chase here. Is a stiff one worth a dead child?
chaz918
ONCE AGAIN, we hear the same old story about the boyfriend beating the girlfriend’s child. These guys have no emotional attachment to the child. They view them as competition for the girlfriend’s attention. When will these girls ever wake up?
Anthony Anthony
They’re not gonna wake up because they’re desperate single mothers. Looking for support and help with her kids. It’s not about attention. At least not as simply as you put it… A man isn’t going to support and care for someone else’s kids. No mammal in existence does that. It’s not natural. They kill them off to start anew. Physical, mental, emotional abuse, whatever works… The solution is to teach people to pick better partners and be better partners. Pick your partner as if you’re picking the parent to your future child. Is this person going to be able to provide what a healthy family needs? Also analyze the trauma of your upbringing before getting into a relationship. Learn about passed failed relationships and what caused them to fail. etc etc.
donny hud43987
Nothing but the best in Scranton PA!