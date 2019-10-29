× Attempted Homicide Charges for Assault on 18-Month-Old Child in Scranton

SCRANTON, Pa. — An 18-month-old child is in critical condition after an assault by his mother’s boyfriend, according to police.

Christopher Mele, 32, of Scranton is charged with criminal attempted homicide, strangulation, aggravated assault, and related charges after allegedly assaulting the child on Monday in a home on North Bromley Avenue in Scranton.

Mele, the boyfriend of the boy’s mother, admitted choking and hitting the child while she was in the shower.

The child was unconscious and unresponsive when emergency crews arrived.

Mele admitted to previously assaulting the boy and headbutting him.

He is locked up in Lackawanna County.